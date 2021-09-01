Ronaldo breaks Daei's record with dramatic double

The 36-year-old, who completed a remarkable return to Manchester United this week, had earlier missed the chance to pull clear of Iran icon Ali Daei when his penalty was saved by Gavin Bazunu.

Stephen Kenny's side looked like they would take full advantage of that reprieve after John Egan put them ahead shortly before half-time.

As is so often the case, though, Ronaldo had the final say, drawing his side level with an 89th-minute header – his record-breaking 110th international goal – before sealing a memorable win in the dying embers of stoppage time with another trademark headed finish.