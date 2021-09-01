Ronaldo breaks Daei's record with dramatic double

Ronaldo vows to make history with Man United
The 36-year-old, who completed a remarkable return to Manchester United this week, had earlier missed the chance to pull clear of Iran icon Ali Daei when his penalty was saved by Gavin Bazunu.
📸📸📸 Say ̷c̷h̷e̷e̷s̷e̷ 𝙎𝙄𝙄𝙄𝙄𝙄𝙄𝙄𝙄𝙄𝙄𝙄𝙄𝙄𝙄𝙄𝙄𝙄𝙄𝙄𝙄𝙄𝙄 🐐@Cristiano pic.twitter.com/TRHMc1p9F4— Portugal (@selecaoportugal) September 1, 2021
Stephen Kenny's side looked like they would take full advantage of that reprieve after John Egan put them ahead shortly before half-time.
As is so often the case, though, Ronaldo had the final say, drawing his side level with an 89th-minute header – his record-breaking 110th international goal – before sealing a memorable win in the dying embers of stoppage time with another trademark headed finish.