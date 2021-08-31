The former Real Madrid star sealed the deal on Wednesday (AEST) for an initial fee of £12.9million (€15m) on a two-year contract, United holding the option for a third.

Manchester City appeared favourites to bring Ronaldo back to the Premier League, after he became unsettled in Italy, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer swooped in to secure a momentous transfer.

The 36-year-old won one of his five Ballon d'Or trophies with the Red Devils, scoring 118 goals in 292 games across his spell in Manchester as he won three Premier League titles and the Champions League, a crown he has collected five times.

Newcastle United on September 11 after the international break could end his 12-year absence from Solskjaer's side, but Ronaldo has already taken to Instagram to express his excitement.

"Everyone who knows me, knows about my never ending love for Manchester United," he posted on Tuesday.

"The years I spent in this club where absolutely amazing and the path we’ve made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution.

"It’s like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands. This is absolutely 100 per cent the stuff that dreams are made of!"

Ronaldo's most productive spell in Manchester came in 2007-08, when he scored 42 goals in 49 games in all competitions – the third most ever by a United player in a single campaign as he proved to be Alex Ferguson's main man.

Ferguson was said to be involved in luring the returning United star back and Ronaldo hinted towards his former manager in his post, too.

Ronaldo added: "My first domestic League, my first Cup, my first call to the Portuguese National team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot and my first Ballon d’Or, they were all born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils.

"History has been written in the past and history will be written once again! You have my word!

"PS - Sir Alex, this one is for you…"