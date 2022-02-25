Barcelona to face Galatasaray in Europa League

Xavi's side was a 4-2 winner on aggregate over Napoli in the Round of 32 after dropping into the competition after being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League.

It will now meet the Turkish Super Lig giant, with the first leg at Camp Nou to be played on 11 March (AEDT).

Sevilla, winner of a record six trophies in this competition, will face David Moyes's West Ham United, while LaLiga rival Real Betis will play Eintracht Frankfurt from the Bundesliga.

Rangers, which shocked Borussia Dortmund in the previous round, takes on Red Star and RB Leipzig will play Spartak Moscow. Spartak's home leg must be played at a neutral venue because of the military operation in Ukraine ordered by Russia president Vladimir Putin.

The first legs will be played on 11 March (AEDT), with the exception of Porto versus Lyon and Betis' game with Frankfurt, which will be held a day earlier. The second legs will be played a week later.

UEFA Europa League Round of 16 draw

Rangers v Red Star

Braga v Monaco

Porto v Lyon

Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen

Sevilla v West Ham United

Barcelona v Galatasaray

RB Leipzig v Spartak Moscow

Real Betis v Eintracht Frankfurt