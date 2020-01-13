LaLiga
Transfers

Sevilla's Kjaer joins Milan on loan

Sevilla defender Simon Kjaer has joined Milan on loan with a view to a permanent move after cutting short his spell with Atalanta.

Getty Images

The Denmark international made five Serie A appearances and enjoyed one Champions League outing with Atalanta, but has now joined its Italian rival.

Sevilla, the club Kjaer moved to from Fenerbahce in 2017, confirmed the switch in a brief statement on Monday, revealing a purchase option that will come into force at the end of the season.

Milan boss Stefano Pioli will hope Kjaer can provide a boost to his flagging side, who sit 10th in the table.

The San Siro club have been buoyed by the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who scored in Sunday's (AEDT) 2-0 victory over Cagliari to snap a three-game winless streak.

News Sevilla Football Serie A Transfers
