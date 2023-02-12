Marcus Rashford scored his 21st goal of the season as Manchester United left it late to beat managerless Leeds United 2-0 at Elland Road on Monday (AEDT).

The England forward has scored 13 goals in 15 appearances since returning from the World Cup and has almost three times as many goals as United's next highest scorer Bruno Fernandes, who has seven to his name.

With Rashford on course to comfortably surpass the most prolific campaign of his career to date of 22 goals in 2019-20, Ten Hag urged him to keep aiming high.

"[There is] much more to come and we have months to play, important months," Ten Hag said. "We have to get into a position where we can win trophies.

"Until now, where we are, Marcus has had a big impact in this season.

"I remember at the start of the season, I was questioning can he score 20 goals. Now he has that marker, he has scored 20 goals, but now it's about getting more.

"He has to challenge himself to get 30 or 35, but most focus has to be on the next goal and if you have that focus, you will see where you end up. But most important is that we win as a team."