Rashford salvaged a 2-2 draw for Erik ten Hag's side after relegation-threatened Leeds had taken a shock two-goal lead when the two rivals met at Old Trafford on Thursday (AEDT).

The forward continued his outstanding form by heading the Red Devils in front 10 minutes from time in a fiery Premier League encounter in West Yorkshire.

Alejandro Garnacho sealed the victory five minutes later as Manchester United moved about Manchester City into second place ahead of the champions' game against Aston Villa later in the day.