The Brazil forward has been ruled out for six to eight weeks after sustaining ankle ligament damage against Saint-Etienne last weekend.

Neymar was carried off during the final stages of Sunday's 3-1 win in Ligue 1, and will not play again in 2021.

Speaking ahead of PSG's home match against Nice on Thursday (AEDT), Pochettino expressed his sympathy for Neymar, who has registered three goals and three assists in 10 league appearances this season.

Nevertheless, the head coach insists his side must demonstrate their ability to cope during his spell on the sidelines.

"I'm sad for him because he's someone who loves to play football above all else," Pochettino said.

"We are not trying to replace Neymar, but to find solutions to have the best tactical balance.

"We feel that we are facing a challenge that makes us grow as a team and as a staff.

"These are problems that arise and to which solutions must be found.

"I think the principle of the team, of the game is going to be there.

"We will continue to develop what we want since the beginning of the year beyond the players who are there on the field."