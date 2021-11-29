The Brazil star was taken off on a stretcher during the closing stages of the 3-1 win over Saint-Etienne and was seen leaving the stadium on crutches.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino said he did not expect the injury to be serious, but tests have shown Neymar has sprained the ligaments in his left ankle.

PSG said on Monday that a further update on his recovery time would follow this week.

The medical update on Monday 29 November concerns Neymar Jr, Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera and Julian Draxler. @Aspetar — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 29, 2021

Should Neymar be sidelined for two months, he would miss eight games in all competitions, including PSG's final Champions League group game against Club Brugge and the league trip to Lyon on 9 January (AEDT).

The 29-year-old has struggled for top form in 2021-2022, managing three goals and three assists in 14 appearances in all competitions.