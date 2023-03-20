Lloris' retirement from international football has left Les Bleus in need of a new captain, with Mbappe receiving the backing of the goalkeeper.

Speaking to Telefoot last week, Lloris said: "There is one player that is becoming more powerful in every aspect on and off the pitch and even in the functioning of the dressing room – it's Kylian Mbappe."

France face Netherlands in qualifying for Euro 2024 on Friday, and Deschamps faced repeated questions about the identity of the new captain in his press conference on Monday.

"I'm going to use these first few days with the group to discuss it with the players concerned," said Deschamps, having offered a similar reply last week.

"Obviously, Kylian is one of those players. So, you'll know a bit more the next time I see you. In other words, the day before the game, on Thursday.

"I think if he [Mbappe] has one quality, in addition to all his other qualities, it's that he's someone who is pretty good, very good at communication. So, I don't think that's a problem on that side. But, well, I can't tell you any more because I haven't decided today."

Mbappe was PSG captain on Sunday as they suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat at home to Rennes.

Deschamps added: "I have a habit, and it is not now that I will change, for each player when they are in their club, I do not have the ins and outs.

"Of course, I watch the games. But Kylian's situation or any player's situation at club level is not the same as the one he has here with the national team, so it will not be a way for me to choose.

"It involves more thorough discussions. There are different forms of captaincy. It's a responsibility, he's put forward. There are different forms or rather possibilities, with some players more or less expressive.

"I'm not going to look at the details because you also have to take into account the situation in which the club may find itself. These are elements that I don't have. It's not my daily routine.

"So, that's the responsibility of Christophe Galtier, his staff and his club. That's not part of my thinking."