Football's brilliant and bizarre statues

Ibrahimovic was honoured on his native town of Malmo earlier this week with a 500kg statute crafted by Peter Lind.

Lind was widely praised for this piece, unlike some of his colleagues who seriously missed the mark trying to immortalise football’s biggest stars.

Here’s how Zlatan’s masterpiece compares to the best, and worst football statues of all-time.

The WORST

Ronaldo 1.0

Like Zlatan, Cristiano Ronaldo was honoured with his own statue in his native Madeira. Unfortunately for the Juventus star, the sculpture went ‘bust’ and the internet was quick to let him know it.

Fortunately Ronaldo’s blushes were spared by another sculpture with statue 2.0 (featured in the best list) a clear upgrade.

Mohamed Salah

Egyptian Sculptor Mai Abdel Allah claimed her statue was designed to highlight the importance of Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah.

Ironically, it met the brief for all the wrong reasons and the comically bad statue broke the internet.

George Best

A seemingly unrecognisable statue of George Best was unveiled in Belfast on what would have been the Manchester United legend’s 73rd birthday.

“So, this new statue of George Best - any chance you can make it look like he was a zombie in Spandau Ballet?”



“No problem, mate” pic.twitter.com/tixddOiiNg — Jason (@NickMotown) May 22, 2019

The underwhelming applause during the big reveal says it all.

Not only does he look like dennis the menace, he has also tripped over the ball 😂 — David (@Vot34p3dr0) May 22, 2019

David Beckham

David Beckham is widely renowned as a fashion icon, and the former LA Galaxy star was understandably upset when he caught a glimpse of his statue before an official unveiling in Los Angeles.

We made a fake statue of David Beckham. See how he reacts here... https://t.co/I8PfLzaQVd x pic.twitter.com/XWFS8J221E — James Corden (@JKCorden) March 12, 2019

Fortunately for Becks, it was all a hoax staged by television host James Corden.

Michael Jackson

As far as we know, Michael Jackson was never a professional footballer, but that didn’t stop the king of pop earning himself a statue out the front of Fulham’s Craven Cottage.

Never forget, Mohamed Al Fayed erected a Michael Jackson statue outside Craven Cottage #FULTOT pic.twitter.com/tWaeriRRgd — Fitzy 🍀 (@Fitzy_07) January 20, 2019

The statue was unveiled in 2011, and received heavy backlash from Fulham fans, before the statue was removed by the club’s new owners two years later.

The BEST

Cristiano Ronaldo 2.0

Seven months after Ronaldo’s infamous first statue went bust, artist Emanuel Santos had a go commemorating the newly-named Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport in Madeira.

Safe to say 2.0 was a massive upgrade.

Booby Moore

Bobby Moore captained England to its only FIFA World Cup and received a fitting tribute out the front of the iconic Wembley Stadium, with this remarkable 6.1 metre statue.

Bobby Moore's statue overlooks Olympic Way outside Wembley. Today would have been his 73rd birthday #legend pic.twitter.com/ecJ91BSvAE — The FA (@FA) April 12, 2014

Jack Walker

‘Blackburn’s greatest supporter’ bought his beloved Blackburn in 1991 and guided the club from relegation to a historic Premier League title win four years later.

The Jack Walker statue at Ewood Park. #cafc and #brentfordfc both face Blackburn in December @BBCLondonSport pic.twitter.com/E2Px3ZDIP2 — Mark Taylor (@MarkTaylorSport) November 22, 2014

The Jack Walker Memorial Garden was constructed at the Blackburn end of Ewood park with Walker’s statue front and centre.

Thierry Henry

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry’s was immortalised out the front of Emirates Stadium with a bronze statue which left the Frenchman in tears at the unveiling.