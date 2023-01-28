United's Brazilians inspire FA Cup progress

The Royals, managed by former United midfielder Paul Ince, frustrated the Red Devils in the first half at Old Trafford but Erik ten Hag's side simply had too much quality in the end.

The Brazilians took OVER! 🇧🇷@ManUtd continued their #EmiratesFACup push as their Brazilians took a starring role in the Red Devils' 3-1 victory over @ReadingFC 🌟 pic.twitter.com/39chQB9EYN — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 28, 2023

Marcus Rashford's disallowed goal in the 35th minute would have been a just reward for United, however, a breakthrough was just a matter of time and came via a lovely Casemiro finish in the 55th minute.

He then added a long-range second three minutes later before substitute Fred's outrageous flick finished Reading off, not long after Andy Carroll's dismissal for two bookings.

Amadou Mbengue's late header was a mere consolation for the visiting side.

United was dominant right from the start, with Reading struggling to get out of its own half.

Bruno Fernandes went close a few moments before Rashford seemingly ended Reading's resistance but his header was ruled out for offside against Wout Weghorst.

Reading then wasted the best chance of the half as Junior Hoilett robbed Tyrell Malacia in the box and forced David de Gea into a vital stop.

United capitalised on that let-off just after the break.

Antony's disguised pass found the run of Casemiro, whose impudent scoop left Joe Lumley well beaten.

Teed up by substitute Fred, Casemiro netted again as his first-time 30-yard effort found the bottom-right corner via a slight deflection.

Carroll saw red after a couple of wild challenges in the 65th and a minute later Fred extended the margin with a sensational backheel from Fernandes's cross.

Mbengue pulled one back with a powerful header, though United's victory was never in doubt.