Son stunners and Danjuma see Spurs through

Korea Republic international Son curled the opening goal from 25 yards in the 50th minute to break Preston's resistance at Deepdale.

Antonio Conte's visiting side dominated throughout but mostly found clear-cut opportunities difficult to come by, but Son struck again in fine style to put Spurs in control.

Danjuma, who came off the bench for his maiden Tottenham appearance in the 71st minute, rubbed salt in the wounds of the Championship side with a late third.

The Dutch international added icing on the cake in the 87th minute, scuffing Kulusevski's pass into the Preston net to cap a comfortable win.