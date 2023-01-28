BUNDESLIGA
FA Cup

Son stunners and Danjuma see Spurs through

Son Heung-min's dazzling double and a debut goal from Arnaut Danjuma sent Tottenham Hotspur through to the FA Cup fifth round with a 3-0 victory over Preston North End.

Getty Images

Man City knocks Arsenal out of FA Cup

 

Korea Republic international Son curled the opening goal from 25 yards in the 50th minute to break Preston's resistance at Deepdale.

Antonio Conte's visiting side dominated throughout but mostly found clear-cut opportunities difficult to come by, but Son struck again in fine style to put Spurs in control.

Danjuma, who came off the bench for his maiden Tottenham appearance in the 71st minute, rubbed salt in the wounds of the Championship side with a late third.

The Dutch international added icing on the cake in the 87th minute, scuffing Kulusevski's pass into the Preston net to cap a comfortable win.

News Tottenham Hotspur Preston North End Football FA Cup Son Heung-min Arnaut Danjuma
Previous Man City knocks Arsenal out of FA Cup
Read
Man City knocks Arsenal out of FA Cup
Next United's Brazilians inspire FA Cup progress
Read
United's Brazilians inspire FA Cup progress
-

Latest Stories

>