Ten Hag backs Maguire, Weghorst to keep improving

The duo started Thursday's (AEDT) FA Cup fifth round victory at Old Trafford, playing their part in a 3-1 comeback just days after lifting the Carabao Cup Cup against Newcastle United.

Club captain Maguire, who only featured for the final few minutes at Wembley, has been down the pecking order behind Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez under Ten Hag.

But the centre-back delivered an authoritative display that pleased the Dutch coach at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag happy to see him adapt to a right-sided role instead of his usual left.

"My way of playing, it is better," he said. "I prefer to have players with a lot of intensity [and] he had a good performance. He took the initiative in and out of possession.

"He was demanding the ball [and] he had some really good moments.I showed him a video [of his performances and of other players] on how to outplay opponents.

"[He must discover] how to have more of an impact. His skills are really high. For a centre-back, he has so many skills, and he has to use that."

Weghorst, who did start at Wembley and provided an assist for Marcus Rashford on Monday, has come under fire for his own lack of goals since his arrival on loan from Burnley.

But the striker's work off the ball continues to please Ten Hag, having had a hand in all three of United's goals on Thursday, including Nayef Aguerd's own goal and Alejandro Garnacho and Fred's late efforts.

"He was one of the best players on the pitch," he said. "He was involved and forced the own goal from the opponent. [With] Garnacho's goal, he was pressing. With the third goal, he [made] a good press and Fred scores.

"He is doing a very good job for the team. At the start of the season, Marcus Rashford didn't score every game, but I know that [the goals] will come for him. When he has the first goal, more will come."