Erik ten Hag's side lifted its first major trophy since 2017 by defeating Newcastle United on Monday (AEDT) and followed up that success with another victory at Old Trafford three days later.

United made six changes from the Wembley showpiece and fell behind after Said Benrahma's 54th-minute strike, but a Nayer Aguerd own goal restored parity 23 minutes later.

Garnacho edged United ahead in the 90th minute before Fred sealed victory to send United into Wednesday's last-eight draw, still in pursuit of further silverware.