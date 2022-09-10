WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bayern was on course to snap their winless league run when Jamal Musiala restored its lead in the contest against Stuttgart after Chris Fuhrich had cancelled out Tel's history-making strike.

But Serhou Guirassy, having already had two goals ruled out and hit the crossbar, converted a 92nd-minute penalty awarded for Matthijs de Ligt's foul on the visiting forward, settling the score at 2-2.

Julian Nagelsmann's side has now drawn three Bundesliga matches in a row and won only three of its past nine matches in the competition stretching back into last season.

However it did return to the top of the table on goal difference, although the top four are all on 12 points, with Frieburg able to stand alone at the summit if it wins against Borrusia Moenchengladbach tomorrow.