There were just 13 minutes remaining when Dortmund levelled the game at 1-1 through Bynoe-Gittens, and Moukoko would grab a second six minutes from time to break Frieburg hearts, Marius Wolf adding a little gloss to the scoreline for the visitors in the 88th minute.

Dortmund dominated possession without reward for a good period of the first half, but it was Freiburg that took the lead when Christian Günter's deep cross into the box from the left was headed back across goal by Matthias Ginter and on to the head of Gregoritsch, who looped his own header past Gregor Kobel and into the net.

Debutant Anthony Modeste fired wide as Dortmund look to equalise before the break, and Jude Bellingham also had a chance to do so but he fired straight at Mark Flekken from range on the stroke of half-time.

Kobel was called into action for the first chance of the second period when Gregoritsch was involved again, flicking a header into the path of the unmarked Roland Sallai, whose low left-foot drive from the edge of the box was well saved.

The hosts appeared to be well in control and on course for all three points until teenager Bynoe-Gittens came off the bench and hit a speculative long-range shot that seemed to catch Flekken off guard, slipping through his fingers and into the net.

It was a moment that changed the energy in the game and the visitors started to get on top of their hosts.

Bynoe-Gittens was involved again when Dortmund took the lead, his mazy dribble dragging defenders out of position before slipping a pass into fellow substitute Julian Brandt, who flicked it into Moukoko to fire home.

A remarkable comeback was sealed moments later when Wolf scampered down the right wing, cut inside and drilled a shot inside the far post, handing Edin Terzic's side its second league win of the campaign.