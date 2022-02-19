WATCH BVB v Gladbach LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Dortmund has been without Haaland for its past three matches after the striker sustained a muscular injury in the 3-2 win over Hoffenheim on 23 January (AEDT).

In his absence, Rose's team suffered heavy 5-2 and 4-2 losses to Bayer Leverkusen and Rangers respectively either side of a 3-0 win at Union Berlin.

Rose revealed Haaland would not be ready to feature against the coach's former club Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Monday (AEDT).

He laid down the gauntlet to the other attackers in the team, despite Dortmund having scored 57 goals – of which Haaland has contributed 16 – after 22 games this season. The only time Dortmund has managed more at the same point in a Bundesliga campaign was when it had 63 in 2019-2020.

"Erling is not ready for the game. He has participated in parts of training, but he is not yet fully operational," Rose revealed on Sunday (AEDT).

"Others have to step into the breach. It's not about wanting to sugarcoat anything.

"We're now introducing Donny [Donyell] Malen to the Bundesliga and Dortmund. He's felt like he's taken one-to-two steps back in the past two games. Before that, I publicly praised him for his development here.

"If Erling isn't there, others have to pull on the chains and prepare the gates. I have to say this, too; we won 3-0 in Berlin a few days ago. We kept a clean sheet after a long time."

Gladbach will be aiming to make it three straight Bundesliga wins over Dortmund for the first time since 1981, but it has only triumphed once away to Dortmund in its past 16 attempts in all competitions.

Dortmund will also be without defender Manuel Akanji because of a muscle tear sustained in the defeat to Rangers, while Marius Wolf is a doubt and Thomas Meunier will not play.