The five sides on 34 points include RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim, and Mainz joined the cluster in seventh, based on goal difference.



Substitutes Jean-Paul Boetius and Marcus Ingvartsen scored late after as Mainz twice came from behind to win at MEWA Arena.



Leverkusen came into the match with the Bundesliga’s second most prolific attack, but was under constant pressure from a Mainz side hoping to move from ninth into the European places.



Lukas Hradecky did really well to react and keep out a sweetly struck Anton Stach effort before also denying Silvan Widmer from a tight angle.



Mainz looked certain to take the lead on the half-hour mark after Jonathan Burkardt found himself in behind after Robin Zentner’s long punt. The Germany Under-21 captain attempted to square for strike partner Karim Onisiwo, but the ball went through the legs of the Austrian.



Leverkusen might admit it was fortunate to take a lead into half-time after Patrik Schick’s speculative effort from almost 25 yards out took a big deflection off Alexander Hack to wrong-foot the Mainz goalkeeper.



The hosts who struck back through a superb Aaron Martin free-kick, which he put through a cracking Leverkusen wall to leave Hradecky stranded.



The Spaniard then looked to have helped complete the turnaround when he swung in a free-kick that Onisiwo headed in, but that one was chalked off by the video assistant referee (VAR), which found Moussa Niakhate in an offside position.



Leverkusen then retook the lead when Alario latched on to a heavy touch from Moussa Diaby and lashed the ball high past Zentner. But Mainz was not to be deterred.



Boetius, off the bench, volleyed a miscued clearance sweetly into the top corner, and Bo Svensson’s side got the result its efforts arguably deserved when Ingvartsen, also on as a substitute, took advantage of some pinball in the box to poke home a late winner with just minutes remaining.