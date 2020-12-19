WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

The point saw Leipzig briefly sit second on the table on goal difference, but dropped to third, level on 28 points with Leverkusen after its late loss at home to the champion.

"That's annoying," Leipzig sports director Markus Kroesche said.

"We played well, but a bit of concentration was missing."

Elsewhere, Alexander Sorloth is now 29 games without a win after a 1-0 defeat at home to Arminia Bielefeld, despite bringing in Dutch veteran Huub Stevens on Saturday (AEDT) as the club's third coach this season.

Bielefeld, which is also in the bottom three, secured the points thanks to a header from captain Fabian Klos.

Schalke is now just two games from the unwanted league record of 31 winless games, set by Tasmania Berlin in 1965-1966, and the prime relegation candidate after 30 years in the Bundesliga.

"We can only get out of this if we all pull together," 67-year-old Stevens said.

"The boys gave everything. What are we supposed to do? Give up? No. You always have to fight and keep going."

In other matches, Werder Bremen's 19-year-old striker Eren Dinkci enjoyed a fairytale Bundesliga debut.

Having been recently playing fourth-tier football for Bremen's reserves, Dinkci scored a 90th-minute winner with a superb header to seal a 1-0 victory at Mainz, minutes after coming off the bench.

Eintracht Frankfurt ended its nine-match winless run with a 2-0 away win at Augsburg as Stefan Ilsanker netted late on after an own-goal by Raphael Framberger for the hosts in Bavaria.