Baum booted as Schalke searches for another coach

Baum was only appointed by Schalke on 30 September after the departure of David Wagner, who lost his job two games into the Bundesliga campaign.

Former Augsburg boss Baum was unable to turn around the club's terrible form, however, overseeing six defeats and four draws in his 10 league matches in charge.

On the back of Thursday's (AEDT) 2-0 home loss to Freiburg, which leaves Schalke bottom of the table with four points from a possible 36, the German side has taken action.

Schalke confirmed the news on Friday and added that board member Huub Stevens will take temporary charge for the remaining two games of 2020, with Mike Buskens named assistant.

Manuel #Baum has been relieved of his duties as head coach ⤵️ — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) December 18, 2020

The Royal Blues are winless in 28 league matches and face 16th-place Arminia Bielefeld in a huge Bundesliga clash on Sunday (AEDT), before travelling to SSV Ulm in round two of the DFB-Pokal next Wednesday (AEDT).

"The home game against Arminia Bielefeld is of immense importance for our club," Schalke director Jochen Schneider said via a statement.

"The disappointing performance against Freiburg showed us that the team needs fresh impetus in order to be able to play the game successfully.

"We trust Huub Stevens and Mike Buskens to do just that. We thank Manuel Baum for his tireless efforts and wish him all the best for his personal and professional future."

Stevens was voted Schalke's coach of the century for his success during the first of two permanent spells in charge, which included winning the UEFA Cup in 1997 and the DFB-Pokal in 2001 and 2002.