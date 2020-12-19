WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

A stunning Patrik Schick volley put Leverkusen in front at BayArena on Sunday (AEDT), but the European and Bundesliga champion came from behind to extend its unbeaten run to 19 matches and replace the host at the summit.

Lewandowski celebrated being crowned Best FIFA Men's Player for 2020 this week by taking advantage of a mix-up between Jonathan Tah and goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky to head home an equaliser late in the first half.

The Poland striker won it with just about the last kick of the game, punishing Tah for another mistake as Bayern went two points clear in the last league match of 2020.