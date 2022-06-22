Mane reveals Bayern appeal

The Senegal international has undergone a medical with the Bundesliga champion and official confirmation of his move from Liverpool is expected on Thursday (AEST).

Mane had a year remaining on his contract with Liverpool, with whom he has won a plethora of honours, but has chosen a new challenge with Bayern – and made it clear it was not a difficult choice for him to make.

"When my agent first told me about Bayern’s interest, I was immediately excited," he told Bild. "I saw myself there right away. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world and the team is always fighting for every title. So, for me, it was a very good idea and the right decision to come here.

"My agent told me that there were enquiries from other clubs. That's part of the business.

"But I got the feeling right away when Bayern presented their plan to me. I found myself in Bayern's plan more than anyone else."

Mane refused to get ahead of himself when quizzed about the potential of winning the Champions League with Bayern but admitted it is something he is targeting.

"I don't want to say no," he said. "Every kid wants to win the Champions League, every football player in the world. I'm with a very, very competitive team now.

"But it's still a bit early to talk about the Champions League final, we haven't even played a game together yet. Nevertheless, we will give everything to get into the final."

Mane could make his competitive debut for Bayern in the DFL Supercup against RB Leipzig on 30 July. The Bavarians begin their defence of the Bundesliga title the next week away to Eintracht Frankfurt.