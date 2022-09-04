Haaland felt 'sorry' for Lewandowski after Bayern bid

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Haaland joined Manchester City from Dortmund in July after being linked with the majority of the biggest clubs in Europe.
Bayern played down reports they wanted the striker as a successor to Poland captain Lewandowski, who got his wish to join Barcelona.
Speaking in the documentary Haaland: The Big Decision, City's prolific frontman stated that he felt uncomfortable over talk that he could join Bayern while Lewandowski was still with the Bundesliga champions.
"If I try to imagine how Lewandowski thinks... I don't know how many goals and titles he has for the club," he stated.
"Then I do actually feel a little sorry for him. At the same time it's a chance for him to take the next step in his career.
"It feels disrespectful, but at the same time it is an opportunity for him."
Haaland has made a blistering start to life at City, with 10 goals in his first six Premier League appearances, while Lewandowski has scored five in four LaLiga games for Barca.