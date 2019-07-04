Bayern Munich great Robben retires

Bayern Munich and Netherlands great Arjen Robben has decided to end his playing career at the age of 35.

After emerging on the scene via stints at Dutch clubs Groningen, then PSV, Robben secured a big money move in 2004 to Jose Mourinho's rebuilding Chelsea, where he won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two Carabao Cups and the Community Shield in a trophy-laden stint in the Premier League.

Aged 23, the flying winger who liked to cut onto his left and fire unstoppable shots in to the top corner of the net, secured a move to LaLiga giant Real Madrid, where the silverware continued to flow with a league title in 2007-2008 and a Spanish Super Cup in 2008.

But it was at Bayern Munich where Robben's decorated career took flight. Together with his ex-Madrid team-mate and France star Franck Ribery, the Dutchman won eight Bundesliga titles, five German Cups, three DFL Supercups, the UEFA Champions League in 2012-2013 and the UEFA Super Cup in 2013.

At International level, Robben is capped 96 times by Netherlands, for which he has scored 37 goals. He was a member of the team that made the 2010 FIFA World Cup final.

