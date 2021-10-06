10 teenage rising stars lighting up the Bundesliga

Some of these players aren't yet old enough to drive, only a few of them can buy alcohol and not a single one was born when the millennium ticked over in 2000. But they're all doing things on a football field many of us can only dream about.

And the world's biggest, best and most cashed-up clubs from rival leagues are starting to take a keen interest in their movements...

Jamal Musiala, 18, Bayern Munich



A versatile dribbling weapon at the centre of an international tug-of-war between Germany and England. Musiala picked the former, where he’ll link up with his former Bayern Munich manager, Hansi Flick. With all the attacking skills in his locker, he can be deployed anywhere across the forward line.

Luca Netz, 18, Gladbach



Pin-point crossing ability and pace to burn are the hallmarks of the Gladbach left back, who infamously turned down an offer to join Manchester city while on the books at Hertha BSC a few years ago.

🚨⚽️ | NEW: 18-year-old Gladbach wing-back Luca Netz on a proposed move to Man City when he was 15:



“I think it’s nonsense to move to City at such a young age… I have a clear plan and it’s just way too early for the Premier League right now.” — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) October 4, 2021

Florian Wirtz, 18, Bayer Leverkusen



Midfield sensation Wirtz this season became the youngest player in Bundesliga history to reach 10 goals, with his ability to not only score them but tee them up, creating a lethal combination with Leverkusen target man Patrik Schick. Leverkusen would love to keep its star talent, but the scouts are circling.

Piero Hincapie, 19, Bayer Leverkusen



The left-footed central defender starts for Ecuador, taking free kicks and launching attacks with his penetrative long passing game. Look for Hincapie to establish himself at the heart of the Leverkusen defence over the course of the season.

Armel Bella-Kotchap, 19, VFL Bochum



Standing more than 190cm, with pace to burn, Bella-Kotchap is a towering force at the centre of the Bochum defence, where he first came to the attention of fans after a torrid duel with Bayern star Robert Lewandowski during the DFL Pokal last season.

Armel Bella-Kotchap vs Mainz



38 passes

84% pass accuracy

3 tackles won

2 interceptions

17 clearances

1 blocked shot

8/8 aerials won

13/17 duels won



19 years of age. His Bundesliga debut. Outstanding numbers. 😱 pic.twitter.com/7W9zO96pHl — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) August 21, 2021

Chelsea made an approach for him in 2020 and this season, Bundesliga fans are seeing why there is so much hype around him.

Christopher Scott, 18, Bayern Munich



Quick, strong, skilful and mobile… meet Chris Scott, the next teenager ready to light up the Bayern Munich machine. Favourably likened to Kai Havertz, Scott scored a hat-trick on debut for the club’s Under-19 side and is expected to push for a regular first team spot this season.

Josko Gvardiol, 19, RB Leipzig



Gvardiol has established himself at the heart of the Leipzig defence having burst onto the scene for Croatia at UEFA Euro 2020. The 19 year-old’s playmaking skills set him apart from most centre backs and his high-pressing defensive style makes him a nightmare for opposing forwards.

Joe Scally, 18, Gladbach



Throw a blanket over the Bundesliga and you’re likely to cover at least one rising American star. Enter Joe Scally, the versatile defender who has taken advantage of some injuries to cement his place in the Gladbach starting line-up this season. An already-good season hit its high point last weekend for the former New York City product, who scored his debut goal in the 3-1 win over Wolfsburg.

Youssoufa Moukoko, 16, Borussia Dortmund



Yet to score in five appearances this season, but it seems only a matter of time for the 16 year-old forward. Strong, skilful, lightening quick and with a knack for drilling them in low off both feet, Moukoko conjures memories of that other great Cameroonian striker, Samuel Eto’o.

For all the early comparisons to Eto'o, the former Barcelona front man couldn't replicate Moukoko's mind-boggling stats on his way up the ranks. Moukoko's phenomenal 141 goals in 89 appearances from U17-U19's meant his age was never going to hold him back.

Brian Brobbey, 19, RB Leipzig



It’s no surprise the rising Dutch star developed a reputation for goals during his time Ajax academy, where he smashed home 94 of them during his last four years in the system. Life was tougher in the senior side, where he netted three from 12 before linking up with RB Leipzig. Fast, strong and great in the air, the Ghanaian-born 19 year-old has all the tools to be a star of the Bundesliga in seasons to come.