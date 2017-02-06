Sports Burst – The Empire Strikes Back

By Tim Stannard

1) Immortal Patriots return from the dead in Super Bowl sizzler

Tis common Hollywood wisdom that evil is ultimately vanquished by good.

But as Super Bowl LI proved – and indeed, real life in general – the bad guys tend to win. Of course, in terms of Sunday’s humdinger in Houston, that depends on the point of view of the New England Patriots but the general consensus in the US of A is that Tom Brady and his merry men are the football equivalent of a large energy company – necessary but morally ambiguous to say the least.

However, there was much to be admired in Sunday’s win against an Atlanta Falcons side that nosedived faster than Lady Gaga from the stadium roof after holding a 28-3 lead to make Brady the first ever quarterback to win five Super Bowl titles.

2) A windy night in Vigo could trigger a European Super League showdown

It is with a heavy sigh that another toddler’s tantrum has broken out in La Liga, where a wind-damaged stadium has caused a storm in a…well…storm.

Celta Vigo’s clash against Real Madrid on Sunday was called off due to high winds blowing off parts of the Balaidos roof, causing the local mayor to take advise from a safety report and order the stadium closed, ahead of any decision from the Spanish league.

This has reportedly put Real Madrid into conspiracy mode with suggestions that no effort was made to play the match due to Celta’s involvement in a Copa del Rey match on Wednesday, which would have led to the locals fielding a weakened side.

Indeed, such is apparent indignation of Real Madrid combined with Barcelona’s ghost goal, that Marca is writing on Monday that both clubs will push forward a European Super League project to escape the game in Spain. Toys are well out of the pram.

3) Luis Enrique warns of Atletico fightback in Copa classic

Not that it may be a good thing, considering some of Gerard Pique’s defensive stylings against Athletic Bilbao which involved a rugby tackle at one point, but the Barcelona defender is set to be fit and ready for Barcelona’s Copa del Rey semifinal second leg against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

🔊 Luis Enrique: "Atlético will take chances and they will try and make it tough. We won't sit back and we will go out to win" #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/DedXBFsoYe — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 6, 2017

The centerback was forced off at halftime with a muscle problem but is in contention for the big Camp Nou clash that you can cash live on beIN SPORTS from 2:55PM ET / 11:55AM PT. “We are going to suffer,” warned Barca boss Luis Enrique on Monday morning, looking ahead of the next day’s big game.

However, there is La Liga action to be absorbed first on Monday with the very struggling Granada hosting Las Palmas, a team boosted with the arrival of Jese Rodriguez. Catch that game on beIN CONNECT from 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT.

4) Lacazette eyes Barcelona summer switch

There could be another fiery Frenchman on the move this summer, aside from Antoine Griezmann jumping ship to Manchester United.

Whilst that transfer is still a string of hints and hoodoo, Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette has pretty much admitted that he is searching for pastures new after seven years of service at Lyon.

The 25-year-old suggested that some E.T action at the Camp Nou would be at the top of his wish list. “(Barcelona) are a very big club. They have aliens up front. It would be a dream.” However, Juventus and even Arsenal are another couple of teams that are thought to be interested in the French forward.

5) Hernanes set to join China exodus

Speaking about next summer’s transfer deals might be getting a little ahead of the game, as there is still more in the offing involving the Chinese Super League, whose window is still open for another few weeks.

The latest move looks set to be from Serie A and Juventus, with Hernanes looking set to join up with Hebei China Fortune, after the midfielder has struggled to find a spot with the Italian league leaders this season.

"If Juventus were to reach an agreement with the Chinese club and if it's a good situation for us, then Hernanes could move there," said the Brazilian’s agent on the move to a team managed by Manuel Pellegrini.

