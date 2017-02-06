Tom Brady Etches Name In History As New Patriots Complete Greatest Super Bowl Comeback

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots secured their fifth NFL title in utterly remarkable fashion, producing the largest comeback in Super Bowl history to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

Having blitzed their way through the postseason to Super Bowl LI, the Falcons - playing on this stage for the first time since 1999 - appeared in complete command as they surged to a 28-3 lead.

A Devonta Freeman rushing touchdown, a Matt Ryan pass to Austin Hooper and Robert Alford's pick-six of Brady had the Falcons seemingly in control, with Stephen Gostkowski's field goal all the Patriots had to show for their efforts at the half.

Tevin Coleman added to the Falcons' substantial advantage after the break, before Brady connected with James White with what at the time looked like being a consolation score.

But, following another Gostkowski field goal, a fumble from league MVP Ryan tilted the momentum drastically in New England's favour.

Brady's touchdown throw to Danny Amendola and a two-point conversion pulled them within a possession and, after a bewilderingly brilliant catch from Julian Edelman, White crashed over from close range.

Amendola added the crucial second two-point conversion to set up the first overtime finish in Super Bowl history.

And Brady wasted no time in the extra period, leading a clutch drive to become the first quarterback to win five Super Bowl titles, White sneaking in on a toss to the right to complete the greatest comeback.