Alexandre Lacazette Confirms Desire To Leave Lyon

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette has talked up the prospect of playing for Barcelona after confirming that he wants to leave at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has frequently been linked with a move to a European giant after developing into one of Ligue 1's most devastating attacking players since his senior debut in 2010.

Lyon claimed last August that they had rejected a €35million bid from Arsenal for Lacazette, who has scored 18 goals in 17 league games this season, while Barca reportedly made enquiries before signing Paco Alcacer from Valencia.

The France international says he feels that the end of this season will be the right time for him to move on from Lyon and admits it would be "a dream" to move to Camp Nou.

"I think that the right moment has arrived," he told Canal Football Club. "I think that this summer will be the moment when I must have a change of air and discover something else, although always with the idea of moving forward and progressing as a footballer and as a person.

"I want to continue working and I'll hope that there will be some good opportunities on the way this summer."

He added of Barca: "They're a very big club. They have aliens up front. It would be a dream.

"If that happens, great, but I am not here to say that I will take a place from Luis Suarez. But I would like to play for them one day."