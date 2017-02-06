Tom Brady Named Super Bowl MVP For Record Fourth Time

Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to be named Super Bowl MVP four times after leading the New England Patriots to a stunning 34-28 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Brady threw for 466 yards and two touchdowns and had an interception returned for a score as he helped the Patriots complete the largest comeback in Super Bowl history and claim a remarkable win in overtime.

New England had trailed 28-3 in the third quarter but an inspired Brady led the Patriots all the way back. James White's third touchdown ensured Brady became the first quarterback to win five Super Bowl titles.

Brady's fourth MVP sees him pass Joe Montana for the most in history.

"We never felt out of it, it was a battle. They're a great team, I give them a lot of credit. We just made a few plays more than them," Brady told Fox Sports.

Tom Brady is overcome with emotion after leading the @Patriots to one of the greatest sporting comebacks of all time!#SB51 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/C6zPcnj4kB — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 6, 2017

"This team resembles a lot of teams from the past that had a lot of mental toughness, great defense, everyone rose to the occasion in the second half."

At the trophy presentation, Brady said: "There were a lot of plays, probably about 30 of them, and if any one was different the outcome would have been different. It was unbelievable. I'm so proud of these guys.

"It's going to be a great celebration tonight. Thanks to everyone back in Boston, we love you, we're bringing this sucker home!"

Among current and former players, only Charles Haley, who played for the San Fransisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, has as many Super Bowl titles as Brady.