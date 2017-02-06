Gerard Pique Back In Training Ahead Of Atletico Madrid Showdown

Gerard Pique handed Barcelona a boost as he took part in training ahead of Tuesday's Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid.

The centre-back was forced off at half-time of the 3-0 LaLiga win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday after picking up a muscle problem.

Head coach Luis Enrique said the injury was simply a result of their hectic fixture schedule but there had been concerns that Pique would be unable to face Atleti at Camp Nou.

However, the Spain international trained in full with team-mates on Monday and it looks likely that he will be available at least for the matchday squad.

Barca hold a 2-1 lead from the first leg thanks to goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, although Antoine Griezmann's second-half header gave Atletico a lifeline.