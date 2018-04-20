Ivan Rakitic could make his return from a broken finger in Saturday's Copa del Rey final and would be willing to endure more pain for Barcelona's benefit.

The midfielder underwent surgery after suffering a fractured metacarpal in Barcelona's shock 3-0 Champions League defeat away to Roma last week.

However, after sitting out LaLiga fixtures against Valencia and Celta Vigo, Rakitic has been cleared to face former club Sevilla in Madrid this weekend.

The Croatia international is not concerned by the prospect of playing through the injury, even going so far as to say he would bear another broken digit if it guaranteed glory.

"The first thing I asked the doctors is when can I play again. Now I'm back and I want to do a good job in every training session," the 30-year-old told the media.

"I like being with my team-mates and helping my team, so rest can sometimes interrupt your rhythm.

"I don't like watching games on TV or in the stands, I get more nervous than when I'm on the field.

"Tomorrow, it's time to grit my teeth and go into the game. If I had to break another finger to win the game, I would do that."

Empezando la recuperación tras la operación en el dedo. Con ganas de estar listo cuanto antes y pelear por los objetivos que nos quedan esta temporada. ¡Gracias por vuestros mensajes!

Starting the recovery to be fit as soon as possible. Thanks for your messages! #ForçaBarça 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/fgqz9cgpQr — Ivan Rakitic (@ivanrakitic) April 12, 2018

The main focus ahead of the final has centred around Andres Iniesta, with media speculation suggesting the Barcelona stalwart - who is out of contract at the end of the season - could announce he is leaving the club for China.

However, Rakitic played down reports his "big friend" has made a decision on where he will see out the closing stages of a stellar career.

"Well, Iniesta would have said something if it was already dealt with," he said. "Whatever decision he makes we will respect it 100 per cent.

"I consider myself a big friend of his. I'll support whatever decision he makes. But we shouldn't talk about this until he stands up in front of everyone and explains his decision.

"He is part of the club crest. He's our captain, we always follow him like a role model and will respect his decision, whenever he makes it."