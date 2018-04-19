Español
Rakitic Returns After Finger Surgery

Ivan Rakitic has returned to training in time to prepare for Barcelona's Copa del Rey final against Sevilla

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has been cleared to return to action after undergoing surgery on a broken finger.

Rakitic sustained a fractured metacarpal in the first finger of his left hand during Barcelona's stunning 3-0 loss to Roma in the Champions League last week.

The defeat saw Barca sensationally dumped out of the quarter-finals on away goals, having won the first leg 4-1.

Rakitic underwent a procedure to rectify the issue last Wednesday and missed fixtures against Valencia and Celta Vigo as a result.

However, Barcelona confirmed on Thursday that the Croatia international had received "medical discharge" ahead of Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Sevilla.

