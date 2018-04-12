Rakitic Undergoes Finger Surgery

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic successfully underwent surgery on a fractured finger, the Spanish club confirmed.

Rakitic sustained a fractured metacarpal bone in the first finger of his left hand during Barcelona's stunning 3-0 loss to Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Ivan Rakitic has undergone surgery following a hand injury sustained on Tuesday: https://t.co/6dzRZtvGu7 pic.twitter.com/OFezGq4Muq — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 11, 2018

The defeat saw Barca sensationally crashed out of the quarter-finals on away goals, having won the first leg 4-1.

And Rakitic had surgery on Wednesday to rectify the issue, with the Croatia international's availability to be determined.

Empezando la recuperación tras la operación en el dedo. Con ganas de estar listo cuanto antes y pelear por los objetivos que nos quedan esta temporada. ¡Gracias por vuestros mensajes!

Starting the recovery to be fit as soon as possible. Thanks for your messages! #ForçaBarça 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/fgqz9cgpQr — Ivan Rakitic (@ivanrakitic) April 12, 2018

Unbeaten LaLiga leaders Barcelona are in action against Valencia on Saturday.