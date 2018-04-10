Roma reached the semi-finals of the Champions League with a stunning 3-0 win over Barcelona to secure an improbable aggregate win on away goals.

The Giallorossi had trailed 4-1 after the first leg, but they blew LaLiga's leading side away at the Stadio Olimpico as goals from Edin Dzeko, Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas clinched a dramatic triumph.

Dzeko was sublime throughout and netted early before winning a penalty after the break for De Rossi to pull Roma to within one goal of the last four.

Roma = semi-finalists for first time since 1983/84 👏👏👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/6NVzXSvnWa — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 10, 2018

An out-of-sorts Barca still looked as though they would do enough to scrape through as chances came and went for the hosts, but Manolas - who, like De Rossi, had put through his own net at Camp Nou - headed home eight minutes from time to put Eusebio Di Francesco's side in the driving seat.

3 - @OfficialASRoma have become only the third side in Champions League history to overturn a 3+ goal deficit after the first leg in the knockout stages to progress after Deportivo vs Milan in 2003-04 and Barcelona vs PSG last season. Heroic. #RomaBarcellona pic.twitter.com/0CSYN2lWDE — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 10, 2018

Although the visitors suddenly mustered a challenge, they could not force a decisive goal and Lionel Messi and co crashed out in scarcely believable circumstances.

Roma last reached the last four of Europe's premier club competition in 1983-84 when they lost to Liverpool in the final, and they will now fancy their chances against anyone - including the Reds and former star Mohamed Salah, who defeated Manchester City in Tuesday's other quarter-final.