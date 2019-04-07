Defending champion Garbine Muguruza awaits Victoria Azarenka at the WTA International tournament in Monterrey following the second seed's 6-2 6-3 win over Magdalena Rybarikova.

"It was a great match today, I am playing well. Every match is different, but I am feeling great physically", mentioned Muguruza after defeating Rybarikova in the semifinal.

Two-time grand slam winner Azarenka outlasted top seed Angelique Kerber 6-4 4-6 6-1 in a thriller final-four showdown at the Monterrey Open on Saturday.