Pliskova Takes Second Brisbane Title With Comeback Win

Karolina Pliskova fought back from a set and a break down to see off Lesia Tsurenko and win her second Brisbane International title on Sunday.

Tsurenko had upset US Open champion Naomi Osaka in the last four and was on track for another big win as she led the 2017 Brisbane champion 5-3 in the second set, having taken the first.

Let the celebrations begin! Pliskova elated with her effort, having been down a set and 3-5 in a hard-fought tussle with Tsurenko



MORE ➡️ https://t.co/HLrhQkjFfo #BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/9lPmuwFCP6 — #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis) January 6, 2019

But Pliskova came roaring back and was ultimately comfortable in a 4-6 7-5 6-2 triumph to get her 2019 season off to a flier.

Tsurenko will at least have the opportunity to seal swift revenge, with the duo paired in the Sydney International first round next week as they gear up for the Australian Open.

A rollercoaster encounter began with Tsurenko stealing an early lead on Pliskova's serve and the Ukrainian claimed a second break to love immediately after the fifth seed had got back level.

That advantage was enough for Tsurenko to serve out the opener and a similar pattern soon emerged in the second, with Pliskova broken swiftly and then suffering a further setback just as she had come back into the contest at 2-2.

As @KaPliskova accepts the Evonne Goolagong Cawley Trophy, she gets the laughs, too: "This (microphone) is so low."



Sorry about that, Karolina 😬#BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/upo4Rdf0aC — #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis) January 6, 2019

But the world number 27, serving for the championship, was then broken to love to bring Pliskova back into contention, before Tsurenko crumbled again to allow the favourite to level the match.

It was one-way traffic from there as Pliskova, aided by a medical time-out for her opponent after Tsurenko rolled her ankle, seized the initiative and a pair of breaks ensured a comprehensive victory.