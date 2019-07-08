Halep Halts Gauff's Fairytale Wimbledon Run

Cori Gauff's extraordinary Wimbledon adventure came to an end as Simona Halep produced a fine performance in a convincing 6-3 6-3 victory.

After capturing the world of tennis' attention with a shock defeat of five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams in round one, Gauff comfortably saw off Magdalena Rybarikova before claiming a spot in the last 16 with a wonderful comeback win over Polona Hercog.

But the 15-year-old could not match former world number one Halep on No.1 Court on Monday, as the 2018 French Open champion eased into the quarter-finals.

A step too far for Coco Gauff - but what a memorable ride it's been 🎢@Simona_Halep ends the 15-year-old's run to move into the quarter-finals at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/7IO43ZEO8b — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2019

Gauff looked set to test Halep when she broke back in the second game, but the Romanian moved in front again in game five before winning against serve to seal the first set.

Halep had victory in her sights when 5-2 up in the second set, only for Gauff - who had to be treated for an apparent abdominal problem during the match - to claw back two match points and hold.

But Gauff's resistance proved futile as Halep converted her next match point - the teenager's tournament coming to a close when she overhit a forehand.

Halep, who made the quarter-finals at Roland Garros this year, will face Zhang Shuai next up.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Simona Halep [7] bt Cori Gauff 6-3 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Halep - 17/14

Gauff - 15/29

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Halep - 2/5

Gauff - 0/1

BREAK POINTS WON

Halep - 5/12

Gauff - 2/6

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Halep - 57

Gauff - 66

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Halep - 76/44

Gauff - 53/38

TOTAL POINTS

Halep - 68

Gauff - 51