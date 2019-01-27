Aus Open Champ Osaka Becoming Slam Specialist

Naomi Osaka feels like she is "used" to winning grand slams as the new world number one compared her Australian Open triumph to last year's US Open breakthrough.

Osaka claimed back-to-back slams after defeating Petra Kvitova 7-6 (7-2) 5-7 6-4 in Saturday's Australian Open women's final at Melbourne Park.

The 21-year-old became the first woman to win successive majors since Serena Williams claimed the 2014 US Open followed by the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon in 2015.

Osaka also became the first woman since Jennifer Capriati in 2001 to follow up her debut slam victory by claiming the next one.

And she finally had her magical moment in Melbourne https://t.co/f1yRA4Ndly@Naomi_Osaka_ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3pbZroJzUb — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 26, 2019

"This feels more like I'm used to it now," Osaka told reporters as she posed with the trophy at Brighton beach in Melbourne on Sunday, having been asked if she was enjoying this more than the US Open.

"I know that sounds a bit strange because this is only the second one because the first time I won it definitely felt a bit more unreal."

Osaka added: "It means a lot. I think moments like this are what you train for as a little kid to play the grand slams and to win another one is definitely a dream come true."

Asked if she was soaking the second slam in more, Osaka said: "I feel like I am, but I feel that way only because this is the second grand slam."

"I think, regardless I would have been very emotional in New York, no matter what happened. I don't really soak things in anyway, I always look forward to the future."

After securing the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup, Osaka became the first female or male Asian number one.

First Asian No. 1 ✅

Back-to-back Grand Slam wins ✅

Maiden #AusOpen title ✅ @Naomi_Osaka_ had herself a day and it didn't come easily: https://t.co/IiGUBcBpM0 pic.twitter.com/W16O387tYQ — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2019

The Japanese star could be set to become the face of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"It would mean a lot for me," Osaka said. "I watched the Olympics growing up and my grandparents are in Japan and I think they would be very excited if that happens."