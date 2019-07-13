Ducati Press Office

2019 marks a quarter of a century since the Ducati 916 - designed by Massimo Tamburini - arrived on the global stage and instantly becoming an icon of modern motorbike racing.

The Ducati 916 wasn't just a great bike, it also won World Superbike championships: the 916 SBK was a force to be reckoned with even as it made its debut and the following years saw it win 120 races, 8 constructors' titles and 6 riders' titles, four of them with Englishman ‘King’ Carl Fogarty. Even now, the English racer and the 916 remain the most successful 'couple' in Ducati SBK history.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the legendary 916, the Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916 was born in a limited and numbered version of 500 units.

The 25° Anniversario 916 is built on the mechanics of the Panigale V4 S. This has been upgraded with racing content from the Panigale V4 R such as the Front Frame, designed to Ducati Corse specifications, the dry clutch and even more track-specific electronics, such as Ducati Quick Shift EVO 2, optimised for aggressive gear shifts, and 'predictive' Ducati Traction Control EVO 2.

The look of the bike combines a colour scheme that takes its cue from the Ducati 996 SBK (winner of the 1999 World Superbike Championship) with forged magnesium Marchesini Racing wheels, a titanium type-approved Akrapovič exhaust and a long list of carbon fibre and billet aluminium components

A collector's bike dedicated to all Ducatistas who can relive the spirit of the legendary 916 while riding this version. To satisfy even the most demanding collectors, the bike comes with an authenticity certificate, which displays the bike, frame and engine numbers.