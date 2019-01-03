WorldSBK Press Office

Provec Racing have announced they will be taking on a new exciting challenge for 2019, as the Spanish based team is set to participate in the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship with newly crowned 2018 Champion Ana Carrasco.

Offering their best attention and technical structure to support the young Kawasaki rider in defending her crown in 2019, Provec Racing are not a team short of experience, as they won the WorldSBK team title for four seasons in a row, the last in 2018, and with the support also of Kawasaki Motors Europe it will be a strong match with Carrasco.

Beginning her career in the CEV 125 Championship in 2011, the Spanish talent contested in the Moto3™ World Championship from 2013 to 2015 before moving over to WorldSSP300 in 2017, season that welcomed her first debut victory at Portimao. But it was in 2018 that Carrasco was able to impress everyone with a stunning performance. At just 21 years of age she made history becoming the first female to secure a world title with three wins and several top ten finishes.



“Last year’s result was spectacular, and after the tenacity and determination of Ana, we were left with no choice but to set up a project tailored for Ana to help her become a world reference and an example for all women who follow the “yes, I can”” explained Provec Racing team manager Guim Roda. “We find ourselves morally obligated to set up this project, and there’s a very high responsibility weighing down on us to repeat last year’s results. We are going to build up a team of people around Ana that will help us achieve the objective.”

Heading into her third season in WorldSSP300 aboard the Kawasaki Ninja 400, Ana Carrasco is keen to keep up her momentum into 2019: “In the first place, I am very pleased to continue being a Kawasaki rider. I’d like to sincerely thank all the work performed by the DS Junior Team in 2018, in which we were champions. In spite of all the Public Relations activities of these last months after becoming world champion, my priority has always been to find the best technical resources in order to face the 2019 season, I’ll be wearing the 1 and that means that the pressure will be extremely high, we’ll see if we are capable of being at the highest level again.”



Moving next to Barcelona where her new team is based, Ana will start a new training program that will combine physical training, Dirt-Track, flat track and Motocross tests in order to be back ready to defend her title and fight for the podium in every race of the 2019 WorldSSP300 championship season.