The Low Down On Alex Lowes

WorldSBK Press Office

Alex Lowes (Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Team) is without doubt one of the most characterful riders on the WorldSBK grid; the rider from Lincolnshire in the UK has been in the paddock for half-a-decade and at the age of just 29, has a whole bright future ahead of him.

Over the last few years, I have learnt more to enjoy my life at home. Before then, when you are younger, it’s just all about racing and you struggle to separate it

I try to be as normal as I can away from the track, obviously the track is never too far from your mind, whether it be training or riding off-road bikes.

I try to do normal things and be a good husband and friend. Nearly two years ago, I got married to Corrine. Obviously, I have a twin brother who I am really close with, as well as a really good group of friends – some from a sporting background, others from biking backgrounds and others that are just normal friends.

A normal day for me, as soon as I get up, I am training. Throughout the rest of the day, I like to play a little bit of golf.

Whenever I can, I like to get a good game of golf in, as that is my number one hot hobby! With a few friends playing too, I am getting really into it. It started off as something to try and enjoy and keep my mind focused on something for a long period of time but then I got addicted, and now I just want to try and get better!

I started racing when I was six years old in motocross, on a KX60. My first bike was a Yamaha T80 trials bike when I was four years old. I used to ride round the garden, it seems a long time ago now. My dad used to race and when I was little, I obviously used to go and watch him at the races.

I used to ride round the field at my grandads and it was always about who can ride a BMX first without stabilizers between me and my brother, there was always that competitive rivalry. Then I started doing a little bit of motocross and I got a bug for racing and went from there!

It was probably from the age of 13 or 14 that I realized it was something that I wanted to do professionally and try to be a world champion. Obviously, it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do but before then, you just think it is great to go around on the weekends. I am still trying and want to be a world champion. Hopefully, I have a few years left in me to try and accomplish that!

It was a lot of hard work for my parents; having two kids racing is hard work but having two twins racing is even harder work so, I owe a lot to them and they were fantastic with us growing up. I can’t imagine the stress it put them through when we were growing up.

From a personal side, it was great to have my brother there, doing the same thing; he acted as someone to push me on.

When I left school, I was an electrician working in the family business – I did not enjoy one day of that, as I was just dreaming about racing bikes every day! It has been good however, as it has allowed me to appreciate what I have got now and that is one of the biggest things. I’ve been lucky to do what I’ve got to do, and I will keep striving to improve and be the best that I can be.

We even missed races for exams and at the time, you hate your parents for it because you just want to be racing – and other people are racing whilst you are at school doing your exams. Now I am little bit older, I’m not too bothered about it; we have a good level of education and I know the rights from the wrongs. It is something that I’ve always been appreciative of.

Mick Doohan was my racing hero as a kid, we always use to watch videos every night of Mick Doohan destroying the opposition, so that was good! Then, as we got older, we grew up to be Valentino Rossi fans and he was doing all the winning!

Rossi was a ruthless winner, but I also like him for what he’s done for the sport. I have a lot of respect for him, he’s 40 years old now and still going strong. Over the last 20 years, he has taken bike racing to another level and a bigger audience and I am very thankful for that!

Who is better on a bike between me and Sam? On Supermoto bikes, I am normally a bit quicker. On the motocross bikes, I am normally a bit quicker too. With flat-track bikes, I’d say we are more even but that I am eventually quicker.

A lot of people get us mixed up, but we are totally different characters in general. His outlook on life is great and sometimes, I wish mine was as positive as his! When he has bad weekends he just puts it behind him and tries even harder at the next race, whereas I would analyze it a lot more.