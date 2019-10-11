Lowes Set To Join Rea At Kawasaki

Kawasaki Racing Team

British rider Alex Lowes will join Jonathan Rea in the official Kawasaki Racing Team set-up in 2020. Lowes is a proven race winner and 18-times WorldSBK podium finisher, having been a regular in the series since 2014.

Lowes, a BSB champion before he joined the WorldSBK ranks, is a regular podium challenger and currently sits third in the 2019 WorldSBK points table, with two rounds and six races remaining. As well as his WorldSBK experience Alex has won the prestigious Suzuka 8 Hours race three times in succession, from 2016 to 2018.

Alex, brother of Moto2 rider Sam, will take the next steps on his career path inside the championship-winning KRT squad, riding alongside five-time champion Rea.

Kawasaki issues a warm welcome to Alex and looks forward to working with him to achieve the best possible results on the class-leading Ninja ZX-10RR.

Guim Roda, Team Manager, stated: “KRT welcomes a 27 year old rider with a lot of pace and good experience. Our target is to ‘polish’ Lowes and try to make him a candidate for the title too. And he has a long career ahead. He has shown very good skills during these years and for sure the potential is there. We’ll try to use all the tools at our disposal in KRT to help him show his best.”

Steve Guttridge, Kawasaki Europe Racing Manager, stated: “All at Kawasaki would like to send a warm welcome to Alex, who will join the elite Kawasaki Racing Team for next season in WorldSBK - partnering up with the all-time greatest Champion Jonathan Rea inside our Factory team. Alex is known to be a very hard worker and shows 100% commitment in every race. This attitude, combined with his talent and a clear enjoyment of his job, means that we are very confident that, along with the great staff we have inside KRT and on the Ninja ZX-10RR, this will be the start of a very exciting new era for all.”