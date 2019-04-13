Assen Race 1 Postponed, Superpole Race Cancelled

WorldSBK Press Office

Following severe weather condition on Saturday afternoon during the Motul Dutch Round in Assen, the difficult decision was taken to postpone WorldSBK Race 1 to Sunday.

Following a snow storm hitting the TT Circuit Assen early in the afternoon during the WorldSBK grid, Race 1 start had been delayed twice. However, weather conditions continued to deteriorate forcing to reschedule the race, at 11:00 AM on Sunday morning, to guarantee riders’ safety.

Local hero @mickeyvdmark talks to the fans and gives them a special present 👏



Showing what #WorldSBK is all about... proximity! #NLDWorldSBK 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/rVdZuWEHZj — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) April 13, 2019

Sunday’s new schedule will include WorldSBK Race 1 at 11:00 AM LT (GMT +2.00) and WorldSBK Race 2 will start regularly at 14:00 LT (GMT +2.00). Thus, cancelling the Tissot Superpole Race.

Starting grid positions for WorldSBK Race 1 and Race 2 will be following the results of today’s WorldSBK Tissot Superpole.

The rest of the schedule remains unchanged.