Assen Race 1 Postponed, Superpole Race Cancelled

#NLDWorldSBK Race 1 has been postponed until Sunday due to weather and will bump the Superpole race off the schedule on Sunday.

WorldSBK Press Office

Following severe weather condition on Saturday afternoon during the Motul Dutch Round in Assen, the difficult decision was taken to postpone WorldSBK Race 1 to Sunday.

Following a snow storm hitting the TT Circuit Assen early in the afternoon during the WorldSBK grid, Race 1 start had been delayed twice. However, weather conditions continued to deteriorate forcing to reschedule the race, at 11:00 AM on Sunday morning, to guarantee riders’ safety.

Sunday’s new schedule will include WorldSBK Race 1 at 11:00 AM LT (GMT +2.00) and WorldSBK Race 2 will start regularly at 14:00 LT (GMT +2.00). Thus, cancelling the Tissot Superpole Race.

Starting grid positions for WorldSBK Race 1 and Race 2 will be following the results of today’s WorldSBK Tissot Superpole.

The rest of the schedule remains unchanged.

