FIFA president Gianni Infantino talked up on Friday about the "incredible success" of the 2021 Arab Cup in Qatar - which has served as the first edition of the tournament to have been organized by football's world governing body.

He said: "With full capacity, and they are not only ready, they are state-of-the-art. Each individual stadium is amongst the top stadiums in the world. And when you see them full with the fans..."

The intention of the tournament was to act as a test event ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and will feature Tunisia against Algeria in Saturday's final at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor - but Infantino did not rule out the possibility of further editions of the Arab Cup being organized by FIFA in the future.

Infantino also spoke of his delight that all stadiums, which will be utilized for next year's World Cup, are "ready" with "full capacity" expected in spite of the uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is scheduled to run from 21st November to 18th December.