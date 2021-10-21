On the eve of the Amir Cup final between Al Sadd and Al Rayyan, an Arab footballing legend told SNTV about the excitement of taking part in the first World Cup in the region.

Former Oman and Bolton FC goalkeeper Ali Al-Habsi says the fact that next year's finals will be mid-season is a plus for the competition.

Ali Al-Habsi, former Oman and Bolton goalkeeper:

(About the benefits of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar taking place in winter)

"The performance of the players and the performance of the teams, it will be much better because the players, they will be in the best shape two to three months after the leagues start, the preparation of the season. And, for them, I think they will perform even better the weather, it will be fantastic. The temperature, it will be so good to play football, and all the facilities around the stadiums, training grounds and beautiful stadiums that they will show them performing even better and better."