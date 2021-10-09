Uruguay and Atletico de Madrid striker Luis Suarez revealed during a news conference this Saturday that he's happy to meet his friends Lionel Messi and Neymar at the next two World Cup Qualifiers matches against Argentina and Brazil.

But he also warned that "in the pitch, no friendship is worth it", as Uruguay is struggling at the 4th place with 16 points, with the chance of coming down to 5th, if Colombia beats Brazil.

Suarez also told that he's very proud that, at the age of 34, he was nominated for this year's Ballon d'Or awards.

Uruguay will cross Rio de La Plata to meet Argentina in Buenos Aires on Sunday then heads to Manaus, in northern Brazil to face the hosts.

Luis Suarez, Uruguay striker:

"Obviously that meeting again, facing partners like Leo (Messi) and Neymar it's always beautiful, always special. But, in the pitch, I believe that no friendship is worth it."

(About being one of the Nominees for Ballon d'Or)

"As an Uruguayan, all Uruguayans must feel proud that one of them, with the age that he has, is still at the top of football world. For me, at a personal level, is a very big compliment. But I am not going to stop working, improving, keep fighting to be at the top. Atletico (de Madrid) is giving me the opportunity to be in the top of football world and to keep showing it."

(About the absence of Giorgian de Arrascaeta, out of qualifiers due to injury)

"It's obvious that Giorgian (de Arrascaeta) everybody knows that he's going through a great moment at a personal level, for years he has been at Flamengo showing how skilled he is. At the national team he's becoming more and more a key, decisive player and, for the strikers, it's a plus to have him behind us. He's important, obviously."