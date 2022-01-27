LUIS SUAREZ

Uruguay

"There are players who go through different stages of both winning and losing streaks. But when you come into the national team, the games that you have been playing suddenly do not matter. What matters is the hunger to compete, the wish to live and feel what I feel with this shirt on and to keep demonstrating that I am prevailing and that I want to keep competing. And have the burning ambition to make it to the World Cup. I’ve been lucky enough to have played in three World Cups already and now, at 35 years old, I want to continue with that same ambition. I hope to keep playing World Cups and to have the chance to play at my fourth World Cup. And because of that, I am here."

