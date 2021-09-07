England face Poland in their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday knowing victory will further boost their chances of taking the automatic berth for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Gareth Southgate's side currently top Group I with 15 points following back-to-back wins against Hungary and Andorra.

England have won all five qualifiers to date with victory in Warsaw set to move them eight points clear of second-placed Poland.

Southgate is expected to revert to the team that beat Hungary 4-0 in Budapest with captain Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Harry Maguire among those rested for the victory over Andorra.