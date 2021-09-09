GARETH SOUTHGATE

Manager, England:

"I do not know what the tally was, but I thought the three forwards for us (Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish) were fouled a lot. And sometimes, when you give an earlier yellow card, then that means that the defender cannot make further challenges or the next one is a red (card). And both of those things might have been possible. So, (there is) no point me going on about it. It was what it was tonight (Wednesday). I was a bit surprised at times. But it (the match) has gone, so it is done."

(About their 1-1 draw with Poland)

"Yes, we knew we knew that today (Wednesday), if we could win the game (against Poland), then we were pretty much in Qatar (for the 2022 FIFA World Cup). That is not the case. We have still got some work to do. And we could have been in an even stronger position, so that is a disappointment. But I cannot fault what the players have given over that period (of World Cup qualifiers) and the way they have responded to the summer (when England lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy)."