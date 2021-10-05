LIONEL SCALONI
Head Coach, Argentina
"Yes, [player injuries] worry [me] and we know that for one reason or another, there are players that we cannot count on and as time went on, we cannot give [the team] continuity, even in training sessions and then assessing in games. And it is very difficult, especially when we are already as a consolidated group. I would have liked to have these players, with Paulo [Dybala], with Sergio [Aguero], players that we want, but for one thing or another we have not been able to count on them in the last games and it is a setback. But we have others guys who are there to not only replace, but even make [the squad] the same or better. And well, we will pull them in."
Scaloni admits Dybala and Aguero squad headache
